Catherine “Cathy” E. Niederkohr, age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, July 14, 2025, at her daughter Theresa’s home in Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Catherine Niederkohr is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Salem St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Upper Sandusky. Visitation for Catherine is 10-11 a.m. before the gravesider service Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

