Catherine Hiner

Catherine W. J. Hiner, lovingly known as Cathy, passed away Jan. 28, 2025, leaving a lasting legacy through the lives she touched.

Her memory will be honored during visitation from 4-6 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday officiated by Pastors Amy Vittorio and Johnny Phillips at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or John Stewart UMC Prayers and Squares.

Cathy’s spirit will forever remain in the hearts of her family, reflected in every quilt stitched, note sung and yarn knitted in her memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!