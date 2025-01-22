Carolyn Swinehart

Carolyn Mae Swinehart, age 88, passed away at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Ohio Living Rockynol Retirement Community in Akron.

A funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Nevada Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Rockynol Employee Appreciation Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute, extend a condolence or share a memory.

