Carol Smith

Carol Louise Smith, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service for Carol is 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Fehl Cemetery in Marseilles and will be officiated by Pastor Betsy Bowen.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Historical Society, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared a www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!