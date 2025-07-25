Carol King

Carol Ann King, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.

A Funeral service for Carol is 11 a.m. today at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Visitation is for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

