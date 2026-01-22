Carol Althouse

Carol I. Althouse, age 93, of Harpster, passed away Jan. 19, 2026, at Kingston of Marion.

Visitation is 12-3 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Soo-Hea Park officiating. A private burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harpster Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

