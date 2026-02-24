Carl Gamble

FOREST — Carl D. Gamble, age 91, of Forest, passed away Feb. 20, 2026, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Don Ayers officiating. Interment will follow at Houston Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 South Patterson Street, Forest, OH 45843.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.shieldsfh.com.

