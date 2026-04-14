Bryan Long

Bryan Edward Long, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away April 10, 2026, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Rodney Donohoo and the Rev. Josh Brady officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Historical Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!