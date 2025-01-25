Beverly Brandebarry

FOREST — Beverly Rose (Bliss) Brandeberry, 87, died Jan. 22, 2025, in Hospice Care at Sienna Gardens, Cincinnati, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, with the funeral service immediately after. Interment will follow the funeral at Patterson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Beverly R. Brandeberry Memorial fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

