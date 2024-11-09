Beverly Atkins Posted on November 9, 2024 0 FINDLAY — Beverly Jean Atkins, 91, of Findlay, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Ave., Findlay. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Amy Miller officiating. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Memorials may be made to City Mission, 510 W. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription