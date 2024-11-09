Beverly Atkins

FINDLAY — Beverly Jean Atkins, 91, of Findlay, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Ave., Findlay. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Amy Miller officiating. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorials may be made to City Mission, 510 W. Main St., Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!