CAREY — Betty St. Clair, 75, of Forest passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Betty is 4-7 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. A private graveside service will be held in Fairmont Cemetery, Tiffin.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O Box 4777, New York, New York 10163.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Betty’s family and those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory are asked to visit www.stombaughbatton.com.

