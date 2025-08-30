Betty Thelma Hanke, 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday Aug. 29, 2025, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Betty Hanke are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Barry Halter officiating. Burial will follow the services at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Concluding visitations, memorial service by the Nurses Honor Guard will take place paying tribute to Betty’s career in nursing.

Memorials may be given to Bridge Hospice of Findlay and St. Paul Lutheran Church, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

