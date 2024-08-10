Betty Gossman

Betty V. Grossman, age 100, of Upper Sandusky, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service will be held on at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brad McKibben officating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.bringmanclark.com.

