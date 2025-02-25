Betty Cross

Betty C. Cross, a pillar of strength and warmth, passed away on February 21, 2025, at Primrose Retirement Community.

A funeral service will be held Saturday March 1, 2025 at 11am in Trinity United Church of Christ with Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday February 28, 2025 from 3pm-7pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, Wyandot Memorial Oncology Dept. or Tranquility Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

