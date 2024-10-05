Betty Bayes

Betty L. Bayes, a vibrant soul whose laughter echoed through the hearts of many, departed this world Oct. 2, 2024, at Altercare in Bucyrus.

A visitation to celebrate Betty’s remarkable life is 12-3 p.m. Sunday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest. A funeral service will honor her memory at 10 a.m. Monday, with Denny Livingston officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Caner Society or Alzheimer’s Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

Betty I. Bayes will forever be remembered not just for the years she lived, but for the love and laughter she imparted along her journey. Her spirit endures in the hearts of those she left behind, cherished in memory, laughter and the stories shared in her honor.

