Barbara Wolber

Barbara L. Wolber, 77, of Forest, was reunited with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Visitation for Barbara will be on Sunday, March 1, 2026 from 1:00-4:00 PM in the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio 43316. Barbara’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM in the St. John Lutheran Church, 5015 Co Rd 115, Dola, OH 45835, Pastor Steven Ramsey, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Salem Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s honor to the church or Cancer Patient Services, 1800 N. Blanchard St. Suite 120, Findlay, Ohio 45840.Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Barbara’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

