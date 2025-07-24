Barbara Roberts

Barbara R. Roberts, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, died July 17, 2025, at her residence.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McKibben officiating. Visitation is 9-11 a.m before time of services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Council on Council on Aging or Trinity United Church of Christ in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

