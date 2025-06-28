Barbara Price

FOREST — Barbara A. Price, age 84, of Forest, died June 26, 2025, at her residence.

Funeral services are noon Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Visitation is form 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Union Church or the Forest Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

