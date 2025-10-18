Barbara Orewiler

Barbara J. Orewiler, age 81, of Bucyrus, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the Carlisle Place in Bucyrus.

A funeral service for Barbara will be held at noon Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Wessler. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Crawford County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43531.

Online Condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

