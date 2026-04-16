Barbara Marshall

CAREY — Barbara “Barb” Jean Marshall, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2026, at her daughter’s residence.

Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon today at Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home in Carey, where a funeral service will follow visitation immediately at noon. Interment will follow at the Spring Grove Cemetery, in Carey. Following all services, a meal will be served at the VFW in Carey.

Contributions in Barb’s memory may be made to Southwest Hancock Joint Fire District.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Barbara’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

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