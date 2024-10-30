Barbara Kidwell Posted on October 30, 2024 0 Barbara E. Kidwell, age 73, of Valrico, Florida, and previously of Tiffin, passed away Oct. 24, 2024, in the emergency room at Brandon Regional Hospital, Florida. Services will be private. Affinity Direct Cremation Services are handling final arrangements. Interment will be at Seneca Gardens, Tiffin. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription