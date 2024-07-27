Barbara Gottfried Posted on July 27, 2024 0 Barbara A. Gottfried, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away July 25, 2024, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to North Salem Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription