Barbara Gottfried

Barbara A. Gottfried, age 90, of Upper Sandusky, passed away July 25, 2024, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Barry Halter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Salem Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

