FOREST — Louise Audine Koehler, a beloved farmer, devoted family member and friend, passed away peacefully Aug. 25 2024, at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton.

To honor Audine’s remarkable life, a visitation will take place from 9-11 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest. The funeral service will follow at 11. a.m. Burial will be held at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute, extend a condolence or share a memory. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate the life of a truly remarkable woman whose spirit and love will continue to inspire all those she touched.

