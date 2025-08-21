Anthony Frey

Anthony J. “Tony” Frey, of Kirby, died Aug. 18, 2025, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. He was 53.

A Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Mary’s Catholic Chapel, Kirby, with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv. and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a 1:45 p.m. Catholic prayer service.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!