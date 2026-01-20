Anna Casto

Anna Rae Casto, formerly of Nevada and more recently of Marion, died Jan. 19, 2026, at Marion General Hospital. She was 79.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Heights Cemetery, Marion. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

