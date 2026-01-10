Anna Marie Carr, age 102, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday in Trinity UCC with Pastor Elyse Cramer. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Trinity UCC 8919 South Ohio 53 McCutchenville, OH 44844.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinty UCC in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

