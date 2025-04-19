Allison Scott

SYCAMORE — Allison F. Scott. Age 66, of Sycamore, died at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Bridge Home Health and Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A memorial service for Allison is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday before the memorial service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to “No One Fights Alone” in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

