Allen Stuckey

SYCAMORE — Allen G. Stuckey, of Sycamore, died at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. He was 83.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Bucyrus, with Pastor Tanyce Addison officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Baseline Cemetery, rural Bloomville. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church.

