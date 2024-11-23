Allan Goodman

Allan E. Goodman, age 76, most recently of Carey and formerly of Upper Sandusky, went to his heavenly home with the Lord of Heaven and Earth, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

It was Allan’s wishes that his services be private, with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Center, Heartbeat International and/or Bethel Ministries, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

