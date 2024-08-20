Alice Wolf

Alice E. Wolf, age 94, of Carey, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at The Willows at Tiffin.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical Church. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyandot County 4-H in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

