NORTH OLMSTEAD — Alice Crabs (née Hale) of Rocky River, Ohio, passed away on April 11, 2025, at the age of 96.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to The Cleveland Sight Center (formerly Cleveland Society of the Blind). https://www.clevelandsightcenter.org/content/donate-now

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery, 13623 County Highway 119, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery for the committal.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!