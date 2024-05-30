Alice Anne Sebenoler, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandma and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family May 20, 2024, at the glorious age of 88.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Mount Carmel Foundation in Anne’s name at donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org.

A celebration of life will be held from 12-4 p.m. June 29 at Harrison Smith Park (Artz Pavilion) in Upper Sandusky. Please bring any photos and memories you might like to share.

May her memory continue to inspire us all and remind us to live every day to the fullest. Rest in Peace, Mom. We miss you.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

