Adelynn Walton

SYCAMORE — Adelynn Joy Walton was stillborn at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. Her parents are Jordan and Victoria (McKee) Walton, Tiffin.

A celebration of life for Adelynn will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heartbeat Hope Medical, Tiffin or Fremont. in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at walton-moorefuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!