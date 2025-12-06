Adelynn Walton Posted on December 6, 2025 0 SYCAMORE — Adelynn Joy Walton was stillborn at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. Her parents are Jordan and Victoria (McKee) Walton, Tiffin. A celebration of life for Adelynn will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartbeat Hope Medical, Tiffin or Fremont. in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at walton-moorefuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription