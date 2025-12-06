Home Obituaries Adelynn Walton

Adelynn Walton

December 6, 2025
SYCAMORE — Adelynn Joy Walton was stillborn at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. Her parents are Jordan and Victoria (McKee) Walton, Tiffin.

A celebration of life for Adelynn will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heartbeat Hope Medical, Tiffin or Fremont. in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at walton-moorefuneralhome.com.

