Adam Hollanshead

Adam Neil Hollanshead, son of Lee and Carol (Ulrich) Hollanshead, passed away at his home in Silverton, Oregon, on Feb. 5, 2025, after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Adam to the Neil Hollanshead & Family Aviation Scholarship Fund. This scholarship will assist students who wish to pursue a career in aviation.

The fund has been set up through the Wyandot County Community Foundation and donations may be made payable to WCCF-Neil Hollanshead &Family Aviation Scholarship and sent to WCCF, 228 S. Eighth St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, or brought to Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service is March 30 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., with a memory sharing service beginning at 2 p.m. and led by Pastor Betsy Bowen. If you have any photos or memories of Adam, please bring them to share with his family. Those memories will be cherished forever.

