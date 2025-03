A celebration of life service for Adam Neil Hollanshead is Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. with a memory sharing service beginning at 2 p.m. led by Pastor Betsy Bowen. If you have any photos or memories of Adam, please bring them to share with his family. Those memories will be cherished forever.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www. BringmanClark.com.