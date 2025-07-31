BUCYRUS — Steve Wengerd, 68, of Bucyrus went to spend eternity with Jesus on July 29, 2025.

All services for Steve will be held Saturday at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. Bucyrus, Ohio. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:55 pm immediately followed by his funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Lust Cemetery.

If desired, donations can be made payable to either Bucyrus Little League or to Avita Hospice and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home.

Memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his guestbook at www.wisefuneral.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!