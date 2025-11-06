Submissions to Daily Chief to salute a veteran now free

With Veterans Day on the horizon, The Daily Chief-Union is accepting submissions from community members to salute a local veteran, past or present.

One may honor a veteran by submitting a photo with information about the veteran including name, military branch, hometown, years of service and any conflicts.

Submissions may be dropped off at the DC-U office, located at 111 W. Wyandot Avenue, Upper Sandusky, emailed to dcuads@dailychiefunion.com or online at www.dailychiefunion.com/veterans.