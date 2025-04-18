Carey FFA celebrates Greenhand Night

Submitted photo

Greenhand Degrees

Carey FFA Greenhand Degree recipients were (front row, from left) Molly Weinandy, Heidi Weber, Ava Troiano, Lauralye Riegle, Kinsey Motter, Seraya Kin, Marissa Gery;(middle row) Alison Wentz, Emma Turner, Peyton Malone, Alivia Mattimoe, Ashley Hohman, Addison Baldridge, Claudia Brodman, Amyah Conn; (back row) Blake Waldock, Caleb Putnam, Briar Noon, Xavier Shellhouse, Logan Gilbert, Xavier Wilch, Callen Lewis and Isaac Lortz. Also achieving their degree, but not pictured: Kaleb Wagner, Bailee Wolf, Skylar McFadden, Landon Gilbert, Lincoln Summit and Elysa Holsinger

By TATE FREDRITZ

Carey FFA reporter

CAREY — The Carey FFA Chapter recently hosted its annual Greenhand Night, celebrat-ing the achievements of 29 first-year members who earned their Greenhand Degrees.

This milestone marks the beginning of their FFA journey, recognizing their dedication to agricultural education and leadership devel-opment. The evening was highlighted by a special guest speaker, Ohio FFA State Officer Lacie Bachman, who inspired members with her insights into the impact of FFA and the opportunities available to those who stay com-mitted to the organization’s core values. Her speech emphasized personal growth, leader-ship and the importance of hard work in the agricultural industry.

The Greenhand Degree, the first degree attainable within FFA, signifies a member’s foundational knowledge of FFA history, princi-ples and agricultural education. Each recipi-ent demonstrated their commitment by learn-ing the FFA Creed, understanding the organi-zation’s mission and setting personal goals for their future involvement.

The ceremony concluded with recognition of each Greenhand Degree recipient, followed by a reception where family, friends, and com-munity members gathered to celebrate their achievements. The Carey FFA Chapter looks forward to seeing these new members contin-ue to grow, develop their leadership skills and contribute to the future of agriculture.