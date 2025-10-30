Deb Callahan and Scott Washburn

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

City editor

Former Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn has a new gig, having recently been hired as executive director of Angeline Industries Inc., in Upper Sandusky.

Angeline Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Upper Sandusky dedicated to providing essential support services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Washburn takes over for former Angeline Inc. CEO Robert Witt, who led Angeline for four and a half years from February 2021 until September. Washburn’s first day was Oct. 6.

Washburn served 13 years as mayor of Upper Sandusky until resigning in October 2020 for health reasons. Since then, he’s worked in the private sector in Tiffin, as village administrator for Carey and most recently with Wyandot Rides through HHWP CAC.

Washburn said he couldn’t turn down an opportunity to work with the great people at Angeline Inc.

“These people, the clients here, it’s impossible to have a bad day when you work with them,” Washburn said. “My favorite part of the day is nine o’clock when they all come strolling in and like the hugs and the highs fives, and it’s just like, I’m telling you, man, it’s unbelievable. That alone should be payment enough just to do that.”

The Angeline Inc. board and staff also were a big draw, Washburn said.

“You’ve got a you got board members that worked in New York City, vice president to major companies, a board member who was an investigator for 30 years and now is a great people recruiter,” Washburn said. “You got somebody that did everything for the hospital. A board member who’s worked for a congressman. Everyone brings something. … For me, a big draw was how strong and how talented the board was, because I’ve had enough situations through the years working with boards and councils. If you get ones that aren’t in it for the right reasons, it doesn’t end well. So that was big for me.”

Another big part was the team in place already at Angeline Inc.

“Tammy Meeker. I mean, she’s incredible,” Washburn said. “You’ve got Ms. Eipert, who we all call “Susie.” She’s awesome. Phyllis, Thiel, are you kidding me? The people here are unbelievable. … Talking with them, what their vision was for the future, what their the board’s expectations were, what my expectations were of a board, and our goals and everything lined up.”

Washburn said he’s not looking to reinvent the wheel at Angeline Inc., and one of his big goals is to get the people Angeline Inc. serves out into the community as much as he can.

“Community integration, that’s the goal of mine,” Washburn said. “We want to get our people out in the community, so people can see what we see. Just come spend a couple minutes and you’re going to be hooked for life. Our peeps are just the greatest. They’re such a gift, and what you can get from them, like I said, is way more than you could ever give to them. They were doing this way before I got here and we’re going to keep doing it. We’re going to try to do an even better job of it.”

Goals for Washburn include improving lines of communication and doing everything he can to get caught up to speed with a new career. In his three weeks on the job, he already feels like he belongs.

“This is where I’m meant to be,” he said. “It took me 52 years to get here, but I just think everything lined up. I’ve only been here three weeks, but you know with new jobs, you always have that uncomfortable time and all that? I haven’t felt that from the first day I walked in. From the very first day now, I’ve attached myself to Tammy and Susie’s hip because they know more than me. I want to learn from the inside out.”

Perhaps the most important job for Washburn has been getting familiar with everyone Angeline Inc. serves.

“My very first goal was to learn everything about our people, our clients,” he said. “I want to know everything about them, what they do, and I want to know about what our team does. We start there and then we grow out, because there’s just so much talent downstairs. We have so many good people and I need to learn. And I don’t come from this world. I’m learning the business side of this world.”

One of the first major items of business Washburn will be involved with is an upcoming 50th anniversary celebration for Angeline Inc., which is 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Everhart Gathering Place in Nevada. Tickets are available for $50 for anyone who is interested. The event will feature live music from Dr. Ike and Janet Engle, who both are donating their time. Dinner will be catered by 88 Catering and a brief program and auction will be held as well, including a custom 50th anniversary bomber jacket made by Dick Eyestone.

Washburn said he believes he’s an even stronger leader today than he was when he ran the city of Upper Sandusky and he looks forward to taking Angeline Inc. into tits next milestone.

“The last four or five years I’ve had a couple stops, but I think all of that has made me a better leader now,” Washburn said. “ God makes us all different, but we all have something to offer. I’m hoping to help Angeline Inc. succeed for the next 50 years as well.”