Celebrating fellowship and faith at the ’24 Wyandot County Fair

By PASTOR JIM STAUFFER

Trinity Evangelical Church

As we reflect on the past week at the Wyandot County Fair, I’m reminded of how events like this bring our community together. The fair is a place where neighbors become friends, families cre-ate lasting memories, and we reconnect with people we may not see as often as we’d like. From enjoying the sights and sounds to sharing stories over delicious fried food, the fair fosters an atmosphere of fellowship that strengthens our relationships. It’s a time when the barriers that often separate us in our busy lives seem to melt away, leaving behind the joy of simple, meaningful connection.

What struck me most during the fair was how these moments of togetherness reflect the kind of community we seek to build within our churches. At the fair, people can come together with open hearts, sharing laughter, stories, and experiences while walking the midway or sitting on the benches. There’s something about this gathering that feels almost sacred, a reminder of what it means to belong to something larger than ourselves.

Just as the fair provides an opportunity for community and fellowship, the church should be a place where people find con-nection, support, and belonging. While we may not serve funnel cakes or deep-fried delights, our churches offer something far more lasting — the hope found in Jesus Christ and the fellow-ship of believers who grow to become like family. In many ways, the bonds we build at church should be as strong and life-giving as those we experience at the fair.

Church is meant to be a place where we invest in one anoth-er’s lives, celebrate our joys, and bear one another’s burdens. It’s a place where we can experience real fellowship through faith in Christ. Just as we eagerly seek out friendships at the fair, we should strive to build those same meaningful relationships with-in our churches. After all, God designed the church to be a fam-ily — one that transcends any barriers of age, background, or status.

However, the challenge before us is this: How do we ensure that the fellowship we enjoyed at the fair doesn’t end when the last ride is packed up and the tents come down? How do we carry that same spirit of community throughout the year in our churches? The answer lies in being intentional — intentionally reaching out to others, intentionally making time for fellowship, and intentionally opening our hearts to new relationships.

The church is where the roots of real community can grow deep. In Christ, we find not only salvation but also the strength and encouragement to be there for one another through life’s ups and downs. We may not have fried food every Sunday (I really do like fair food), but we do have the bread of life, and that’s a nour-ishment for the soul that lasts far beyond the fair.

So, as we reflect on the friendships we rekindled and the memories we made at the Wyandot County Fair, let’s commit to bringing that same sense of fellowship into our churches. Let’s strive to make our congregations places where relationships flourish, where faith is nurtured, and where everyone can feel they truly belong all year long.