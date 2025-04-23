Routson, bottom of order lead Royals

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Stealing home

Wynford’s Hunter Routson slides into home without a throw on a double steal Tuesday against Carey. Routson had a bunt single, drew a walk and scored two runs to help the Royals take a 3-1 victory.

By LONNIE McMILLAN

Sports editor

BUCYRUS — The bottom of the order stepped up to help Wynford take a 3-1 victory against Carey in a pitchers’ duel Northern 10 Athletic Conference baseball game Tuesday at Wynford.

No. 8 hitter Hunter Routson led the way, getting on base twice and scoring two runs, while Brayden Campbell struck out 12 and outpitched Carter Bame.

“The bottom of our order, they did the job today,” Wynford coach Tom Smith said. “They were the ones who got this win. Hunter Routson played a great game. Good baserunning. He had a great bunt to get on and then he ended up scoring a run with good baserunning. Hunter Routson was probably our MVP today.”

Freshman designated hitter Clay Rogers got things going for the Royals (6-4, 4-2 N10) with a single to lead off the second inning. Reed Johnson drew a walk and then Routson put down a perfect bunt down the third-base line, loading the bases.

Wes Prenger, who is limited to pinch running because of a broken hand, scored on a wild pitch for the game’s first run. Johnson was thrown out at the plate on Collin Hulsmeyer’s groundball to third base, but the Royals executed a double steal to get Routson home.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan

Routine play

Carey first baseman Nathan Gery fields a grounder near the bag Tuesday against Wynford. The Blue Devils were held to four hits and dropped a 3-1 decision.

Routson provided an insurance run two innings later when he drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on Gage Massey’s infield single and then scored on Jackson Rayborn’s sacrifice fly.

“We only gave up three hits; one of them was on a bunt play where we didn’t have anyone covering so we could make a play,” Carey coach Trey Bame said. “We walked six guys and hit one, so we put seven guys on, and then we miss a couple plays, and that’s all it takes to beat one run.”

It was plenty of support for Campbell (4-1). He gave up just an unearned run on four hits and three walks.

The Blue Devils (7-6, 3-4 N10) got their only run in the fifth inning, which began with a Bostyn Ritter infield single. He stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on a passed ball on a strikeout of Garrett Hall. That also allowed Hall to reach and put two runners on, but Campbell induced a popup from Dash Puckett to avoid further damage.

“Brayden’s been pitching great,” Smith said. “Last game, we had some errors behind him and didn’t help him out. Today, we only had the one unearned run on the passed ball there, but he pitched great. He’s been pitching great all year.”

Carey’s only other real good opportunity on offense was in the top of the sixth when they loaded the bases with a Carter Bame walk, a Louis Watkins single and then a Landon Tarris single, all with two outs. Campbell got a strikeout looking to end the inning.

Carter Bame (1-2) gave up fewer hits than Campbell but struggled with control at times, walking six and hitting a batter in five innings. He struck out four. Tyler Bretz pitched a scoreless sixth inning, walking one.

“They executed, and they took advantage of our mistakes we made,” coach Bame said. “We put them in a position to capitalize on mistakes and then they did. That’s where it starts. We’re making too many mistakes, putting too many guys on in a pitchers’ duel. I look inward at us and what are we doing? How do we get on the other side of that?”

Wynford will look to get its offense back in gear, while Carey will try to record its fourth straight series split to begin the season as the teams meet again at 5 p.m. today at Carey.

Score by innings

Carey 000 010 0 — 1 4 1

Wynford 020 100 x — 3 3 1

WP: Campbell (4-1); LP: Bame (1-2).