Modified volleyball state champs

Wyandot County defeated Lake County 25-8, 25-15, and Miami County 25-16, 25-12, to win the Special Olympics modified volleyball state championship Saturday at Ohio State University. The Red Barrons are (front) James Yoho; (middle row, from left) Ben Frey, Cassie Hoy, Clayton Miller, Molly Danner, Tiffany Bomer, Heather Kuenzli; (back row) a sheriff’s deputy representing Special Olympics, assistant coach Jason Getz, Javon Hittle, coach Therese “Bucko” Barron, Connor Swartz, Justin Kuhn, Jonathan Jeffries and another deputy.

Daily Chief-Union/Lonnie McMillan