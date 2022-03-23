Wilma Albert

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















KENTON — Wilma Joan Albert, 93, died March 20, 2022, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Wilma Joan Albert will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

