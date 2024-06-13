Keith Williams

CAREY — Keith Elvin Williams, 73, of Carey, died unexpectedly of a massive heart attack on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in the emergency room of Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Visitation for Keith is 4-7 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation Parish, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers but instead asks memorial contributions to be made to the Dorcas Carey Public Library.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be sent to Keith’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

