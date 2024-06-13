James Kline

James “Jim” R. Kline, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, June 9, 2024.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home. A time of sharing will be held at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society, Carey Athletic Boosters cheerleading fund or Carey competition cheer and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!