Jeanie Hill

Jeanie M. Hill, of Upper Sandusky, passed away surrounded by her family Friday June 14, 2024, in Legacy of Marion.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. July 1 at St. Peter’s Cemetery with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society or Capital City Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, share a memory or light a candle.

