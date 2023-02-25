William “Bill” Ramsey, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for William Ramsey is noon Wednesday at Community Christian Center in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Bill Williamson. Burial will follow at Seneca Memory Garden in Tiffin, where military graveside rites will be conducted by United Veterans Council of Seneca County. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon at the church Wednesday before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to WXML (New Vision FM) or Community Christian Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at ww.lucasbatton.com.

