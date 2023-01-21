William Bennett Jr.

CAMBRIDGE — William Thomas “Tom” Bennett Jr., age 73, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Bundy-Law Funeral Home, Cambridge. The Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Kris Bright officiating. Entombment will follow at Northwood Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com

