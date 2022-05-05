Walter Burk

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Walter Eugene Burk, age 95, of Forest, died May 2, 2022, at The Heritage Retirement Home, Findlay.

He was born Aug. 21, 1926, in Forest, to the late Elmer and Mary (Stoneburner) Burk. In 1947 he married Miriam Briggs, who preceded him in death in 1991.

Surviving is a daughter, Suzanne (Vince) Shark, Forest; a grandson, Matthew (Michelle) Shark, Oak Harbor; and a great-granddaughter, Braelyn Shark.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert Burk; and a sister, Leota Milby.

Mr. Burk was a member of Forest Presbyterian Church.

He is a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran.

He was a service technician manager for the former A. Van Brackel & Sons Co. r. Burk was a former mayor of Forest, served on the village council and the water board.

He was a member of Memorial Park Bridge Club, Kenton. r. Burk was a member of Free and Accepted Masons Senate Lodge No. 378, Forest, a life member member BPOE No. 157, Kenton, member American Legion No. 259, Forest, and life member and past commander and quarter master of McVitty VFW Post No. 1182, Forest.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards and smoking his pipe.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by McVitty VFW Post No. 1182, American Legion No. 259 both of Forest, and AMVETS Post No. 1994, Kenton. Visitation is from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with a BPOE Memorial Service at 5 p.m. and a Masonic Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Casual dress attire is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post No. 1182, Forest Police Deptartment, or Jackson Forest EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

(Pd.050522)