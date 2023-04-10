Vivian Barry

CAREY — Vivian L. Barry, 83, of LaRue, passed away peacefully at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, with her family by her side at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of Vivian’s life is 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Vivian’s home. The family requests casual attire. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Chandler Cemetery near Marseilles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Vivian’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

